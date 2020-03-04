By Akbar Mammadov

As part of the policy to develop entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, enterpreneurs in the country will be given free legal assitance.

Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy and Collegium of Advocates signed an agreement to ensure entrepreneur’s access to professional legal assistance during a conference on “Opportunities for business’s access to approachable and professional’s legal assistance” held on March 3.

Addressing the conference, Chairman of SMEs Board of Directors Orkhan Mammadov said that the protection of entrepreneurs’ interests and tackling their problems are among key directions of the activities of SMEs.

The conference was dedicated to discussing partnership perspectives between Collegium of Advocates and SMEs on providing professional lawyers for the effective legal protection of entrepreneurs, expanding their opportunities for access to relevant services, and operative solution of issues they faced.

“To ensure that entrepreneurs are benefiting from legal services in the single location, attorney offices and cabinets can be created in SMEs houses operating in Baku and Khachmaz and will be set up in other districts,” the chairman said.

The measures to help entrepreneurs also envisage opening a database about lawyers to ensure easy access to professional legal assistance, support of Collegium of Advocates to enlighten entrepreneurs about legal issues, etc.

The Chairman of Collegium of Advocates Anar Baghirov said that over 90 advocacy agencies are operating around all regions across the country. He further said that the number of lawyers has doubled thanks to the measures towards development of advocacy, mediation institute.

