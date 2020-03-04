By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) under the Ministry of Economic Development organized nine export missions in seven countries in 2019 for the purpose of promoting national products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand, president of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev said on March 2.

The countries where the brand was promoted are the UAE, China, Poland, Latvia, Qatar, Switzerland and Russia.

Addressing the presser to sum up the results of 2019, Abdullayev said that reforms aimed at increasing non-oil products export and favorable environment provided for exporters helped the promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in foreign countries and encouragement of attracting foreign investments throughout the year.

Azerbaijani companies showcased their products in over 30 exhibitions worldwide under Made in Azerbaijan brand in 2019.

The companies showcased their products on a common country stand at international exhibitions in Germany, “International Green Week 2019”, “Fruit Logistics 2019”, “Anuga 2019”, in Russia, “Prodexpo 2019”, “Worldfood Moscow 2019”, “MosBuild 2019”, in the UAE, “Gulfood 2019”, in China “Sial China 2019”, “Prowine China 2019”, “China International Import Exhibition” and “Food and Hotel”.

While 33 export missions have been held so far, to promote the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and to encourage export, 9 export missions to 7 seven countries, including China, Poland, Latvia, Qatar, Switzerland, Russia and the UAE, were implemented the last year.

It was also mentioned that export encouragement of 9 million Azerbaijani manats was allocated to entrepreneurs based on applications related to the payment of export encouragement in 2019.

Providing information about Houses of Azerbaijan operating in foreign countries, Yusif Abdullayev noted that to promote local products in foreign countries, “Azerbaijan Trade House” in Dubai, the UAE, and “Azerbaijan Wine House” in Yekaterinburg, Russia were opened in 2019. Moreover, “Azərbaycan nemətləri” (Azerbaijani gifts) shop in the concept of Trade House in Moscow started to operate, he added.

Additionally, it was informed that AZPROMO is working on building new relations and strengthening cooperation with numerous investment promotion agencies, trade and industry chambers and other relevant institutions. AZPROMO has signed 11 agreements with 10 analogous organizations from 6 countries last year.

It was mentioned the press conference that AZPROMO signed memorandums of understanding with Italy Trade Agency (ICE), Export Credit Agency (Simest) and “K-BEKSPORT SRL” company of Italy as part of Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Italy, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani companies operating on construction and construction products will participate in the international exhibition “MosBuilld 2020” to be held in Moscow, Russia, with the support of Ministry of Economy and organization of AZPROMO. In addition, South Korea, France, Russia, China, the UAE and other countries will host exhibitions in which Azerbaijani products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand will be demonstrated in a common country stand. It is also planned to organize export missions to Eastern Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States and Gulf countries, as well as to South Korea, China, Turkey and other countries.

Interestingly, Azerbaijan will also host a buyer mission on food, wine and other alcoholic beverages, in which entrepreneurs from Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland and Croatia are expected to participate.

--

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz