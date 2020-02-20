By Trend

Ruslan Mirsayapov, who left the post of the head of the State Committee of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia) on Foreign Economic Relations in February, which he has held since 2017, has been appointed to a new position.

Mirsayapov was appointed trade representative of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan upon the order of the Russian government, Trend reports referring to kommersant.ru.

He was born in November 1977 in Ufa. Mirsayapov graduated from Bashkir State University (English faculty) and from Bashkir State Agrarian University (Economics and Management).

Mirsayapov began his career in 1998 at the Ministry of Foreign Relations and Trade of the Republic of Bashkortostan as a leading specialist in the Protocol and Translation Department and then in the International Cooperation Department.

In 1999–2010, he worked in the administration of Ufa. He completed his career at the city hall as the head of the department of foreign economic relations of the economy administration.

In 2010, he headed the committee on foreign economic relations, then - the department of external and interregional relations of the presidential administration of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

In 2013-2014, he headed the Autonomous Non-profit Organization "Office-Group for Support of Projects on Creating the Conditions for Holding SCO and BRICS Events in Ufa".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz