Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 3 1.7 Feb. 10 1.7 Feb. 4 1.7 Feb. 11 1.7 Feb. 5 1.7 Feb. 12 1.7 Feb. 6 1.7 Feb. 13 1.7 Feb. 7 1.7 Feb. 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0211 manat (1.1 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8549 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 3 1.8839 Feb. 10 1.8627 Feb. 4 1.8802 Feb. 11 1.8544 Feb. 5 1.8758 Feb. 12 1.8550 Feb. 6 1.8693 Feb. 13 1.8477 Feb. 7 1.8669 Feb. 14 1.8416 Average weekly 1.8752 Average weekly 1.8549

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat (0.7 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 3 0.0266 Feb. 10 0.0266 Feb. 4 0.0267 Feb. 11 0.0265 Feb. 5 0.0269 Feb. 12 0.0269 Feb. 6 0.0271 Feb. 13 0.0269 Feb. 7 0.0269 Feb. 14 0.0268 Average weekly 0.0268 Average weekly 0.0267

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0027 manat (0.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2822 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 3 0.2842 Feb. 10 0.2840 Feb. 4 0.2841 Feb. 11 0.2825 Feb. 5 0.2842 Feb. 12 0.2822 Feb. 6 0.2841 Feb. 13 0.2810 Feb. 7 0.2839 Feb. 14 0.2813 Average weekly 0.2841 Average weekly 0.2822

---

