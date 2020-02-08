By Trend

This year, there are plans to increase the number of employed citizens by 30 percent and bring this indicator to 130,000 people, while the number of people involved in vocational training - by over 40 percent and bring it to 5,000, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told Trend Feb. 7.

The minister noted that along with these steps, it is also planned to expand the coverage of the self-employment program in 2020. To this end, cooperation with the World Bank will be established, Babayev said.

The minister noted that the program will also be expanded to provide job seekers with paid public work. In general, this year, up to 12,000 families will be involved in the self-employment program, 64,000 people - in paid public work, Babayev added.

Thus, the employment bodies of the ministry are aimed at providing support to over 200,000 people this year, the minister said.

---

