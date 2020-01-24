By Trend

Azerbaijan is the first country to ensure full digitalization of all state programs, strategic road maps and monitoring processes, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at a business meeting of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports.

Vusal Gasimli noted that each new reform in the country requires conducting new monitoring, which, in turn, allows to create a large database, and digitalization of these processes is an undoubted step forward.

A business meeting of the Azerbaijan-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is being held in Baku on Jan. 24.

