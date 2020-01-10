Operating with the support of the leading mobile operator of the country, Azercell Telecom, which has implemented a number of social projects throughout its operation, “Children Hotline” service announced results for 2019.

“Children Hotline” service aimed at providing children with preliminary psychological assistance, emotional support, counselling for the range of issues, subsequently directing them to relevant rehabilitation centers or other institutions when needed, has received 5,061 queries throughout 2019. 435 of the incoming calls were related to issues requiring psychological assistance, 622 to legal, 2,776 to educational, 247 to health, 387 to social, and 594 to other issues. It is worth to emphasize that, along with Azerbaijan, the center has also received calls from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Uzbekistan during the year. The majority of the calls to “Children Hotline” were made by children suffering abuse from family members, teachers, peers and from those that have been deprived of communication with one of their parents as a result of divorce.

It should be noted that, the short number 116-111 of the “Children Hotline” service was presented at the initiative of Azercell in 2019.

Attaching great importance to the physical and mental health issues of children and adolescents, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, has provided young people with the opportunity to have more comfortable contact with the hotline staff. It should be recalled that, aiming to make “Children Hotline” available globally, the application of the service supporting Android and iOS operating systems was launched with the initiative and support of Azercell in 2017.

Calls to 24/7 “Children Hotline” service operating with the support of Azercell Telecom and "Ümidli Gələcək Sosial Təşəbbüslər" Public Union are free of charge from both landline and Azercell numbers. The service can be reached by dialing the following numbers in any time of the day: (012) 480 22 80, (050) 680 22 80, (051) 880 11 80, (051) 880 22 80, (051) 580 22 80 and 116-111.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

