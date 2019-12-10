By Trend
The 10/6/0.4–kilovolt power transmission lines, transformer substations and complete transformer substations are being reconstructed to ensure high-quality and uninterrupted power supply in Azerbaijan’s Gobu and Masazir settlements, the At-Yaly residential area of the Absheron district, the Gushchulug residential area of Khirdalan city and the 28 May settlement of the Binagadi district, Trend reports referring to Azerishig OJSC.
In this regard, there will be short-term power outages beginning from Dec. 10 in these territories.
The main tasks of Azerishig OJSC are to provide the country and in particular Baku city, with continuous and high-quality electricity and to render high-quality services to subscribers.
