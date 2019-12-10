By Trend

The 10/6/0.4–kilovolt power transmission lines, transformer substations and complete transformer substations are being reconstructed to ensure high-quality and uninterrupted power supply in Azerbaijan’s Gobu and Masazir settlements, the At-Yaly residential area of ​​the Absheron district, the Gushchulug residential area of ​​Khirdalan city and the 28 May settlement of the Binagadi district, Trend reports referring to Azerishig OJSC.

In this regard, there will be short-term power outages beginning from Dec. 10 in these territories.

The main tasks of Azerishig OJSC are to provide the country and in particular Baku city, with continuous and high-quality electricity and to render high-quality services to subscribers.

---

