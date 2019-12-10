By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani Agricultural products are being featured for the first time at the 24th Global Village International Fair, held in Dubai, the Azerbaijani Agricultural Ministry’s official website reported on December 9.

The exhibited products in the Azerbaijani pavilion include Zaqatala tea, Hashemi rice, yellow pea, honey, rice flour and others, which are the product of the small and medium-sized farmers and packaged under the brand “Kendden Shehere” (From Rural to City).

Overall, the Azerbaijani pavilion features around 200 products of 25 companies, including fruits and vegetables, juices, wines, honey, tea, jam, sweets, canned goods, carpets, spaghetti, national souvenirs, perfumes and so on.

The Azerbaijani pavilion demonstrates Azerbaijani national music and cuisine and the Azerbaijani Heritage Corner displays exhibits on Azerbaijani culture.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by the Chairperson of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova held meetings with Azerbaijani, UAE officials and businessmen on the sidelines of delegation’s working visit on December 9.

During the meeting, the discussed sales management aspects of Azerbaijani agricultural and food products in UAE in the future. A presentation was given to display Azerbaijan’s tourism potential and investment opportunities.

Furthermore, as part of the visit, the delegation of the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC met with businessmen and officials from various countries who are engaged in entrepreneurship in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The main purpose of these meetings is to promote Azerbaijan's agricultural and food products and “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in the UAE, to find alternative sales channels for local producers and to establish new business contacts.

Note that Azerbaijani pavilion was opened with the support of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency (SMEs) and the Azerbaijan Trade House in Dubai, with the support of Azerbaijan's trade office in the UAE.

It should be recalled that the fair for the first time bought together participants from 78 countries represented in 26 pavilions, including the first time participants – Azerbaijan and the South Korea.

Global Village pavilions representing different countries are set in a unique style that reflects the cultural characteristics and national diversity of a particular country. The fair offers a wide range of goods to consumers. Along with food products, cosmetics, souvenirs, clothes, leather and wood products, spices and others are presented to the visitors.

Global Village is an international and large-scale fair organized in Dubailand entertainment complex with the area of 1.6 million square meters. During the function, the fair becomes a tourism, leisure, entertainment and shopping center in the region. The fair presents 3,500 retail facilities and more than 60 attractions and has been held since 1996.

More than 40,000 shows are organized during the fair. Some 130 street dining outlets from different countries as well as 20 restaurants and cafes operate at the event. The cost of the entry ticket is around $4.

The 23rd season saw a record-breaking seven million visitors from October 30, 2018 to April 13, 2019. The demand was 16 percent more than the 22nd season, with tourists constituting 30 percent of visitors.

The outstanding fair opened on October 29 will operate until April 4.

