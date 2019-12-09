By Trend

Some 29,307 trucks transported cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan from January through November 2019, Trend reports on Dec. 6 referring to Turkey’s International Freight Forwarders Association (UND).

"For the reporting period, 2.7 percent of the total volume of cargo transshipment from Turkey by trucks accounts for Azerbaijan," the association said.

According to the report, 17,837 trucks transported cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) from January through November 2019, which is 39 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

"During the reporting period, 1.6 percent of cargo transportation from Turkey accounted for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the association said.

Some 8,291 Turkish trucks transported cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey from January through November 2019, which is 69 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

"From January through November 2019, 7,047 Azerbaijani trucks from Azerbaijan transported cargo to Turkey, which is 15 percent more compared to the same period of 2018," the UND said.

One million trucks from Turkey transported cargo abroad from January through November 2019, which is 5 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

"The share of cargo transported from Turkey by Turkish trucks accounted for 77.6 percent of the total volume of cargo transshipment by vehicles from January through November 2019," UND said.

Some 234,109 foreign trucks transported cargo across Turkey from January through November 2019, which is 3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

"The share of cargo transportation from Turkey by foreign trucks amounted to 22.3 percent from January through November 2019," the UND said.

Some 337,808 Turkish trucks transported cargo from foreign countries from January through November 2019.

