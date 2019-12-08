By Trend

The representative office of Huawei is introducing the ‘5G is ON’ project in Azerbaijan, Corporate Channel Manager Emil Yerokhin told Trend.

Yerokhin noted that the company offers the introduction of ‘5G is ON’ to Azerbaijan’s major mobile operators. The implementation project itself is under development, the manager added.

In collaboration with mobile operators, solutions for the development of 5G network are also being developed, Yerokhin noted. The company represents 5G standards products through which it will be possible to develop this network, said the corporate channel manager.

The company is implementing various projects in Azerbaijan in six focused areas. The projects are already being launched in cooperation with state structures and mobile operators.

Huawei presented its products at the company’s corporate stand as part of the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition (Bakutel 2019).

