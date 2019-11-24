By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 5.1 manat ($3) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,498 manat ($1,469).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 18
|
2,492.9310
|
Nov. 12
|
2,475.5485
|
Nov. 19
|
2,499.7650
|
Nov. 13
|
2,482.6120
|
Nov. 20
|
2,505.5620
|
Nov. 14
|
2,490.3470
|
Nov. 21
|
2,501.4310
|
Nov. 15
|
2,493.2200
|
Nov. 22
|
2,490.7805
|
Average weekly
|
2,485.4318
|
Average weekly
|
2,498.0939
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2462 manat ($0.14) or 0.85 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29 manat ($17).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 18
|
28.7649
|
Nov. 12
|
28.7033
|
Nov. 19
|
28.9823
|
Nov. 13
|
28.7028
|
Nov. 20
|
29.1372
|
Nov. 14
|
28.8650
|
Nov. 21
|
29.1014
|
Nov. 15
|
28.8308
|
Nov. 22
|
29.06983
|
Average weekly
|
28.7754
|
Average weekly
|
29.0111
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 45.9 manat ($27) or 2.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,537 manat ($904.6).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 18
|
1,516.3235
|
Nov. 12
|
1,496.1700
|
Nov. 19
|
1,525.4185
|
Nov. 13
|
1,483.5050
|
Nov. 20
|
1,544.6200
|
Nov. 14
|
1,486.6925
|
Nov. 21
|
1,557.7100
|
Nov. 15
|
1,500.9980
|
Nov. 22
|
1,545.0365
|
Average weekly
|
1,491.8413
|
Average weekly
|
1,537.8217
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 62.2 manat ($36.6) or 2.09 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,977 manat ($1,751).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 18
|
2,933.2650
|
Nov. 12
|
2,870.6285
|
Nov. 19
|
2,949.5850
|
Nov. 13
|
2,900.8545
|
Nov. 20
|
2,996.5050
|
Nov. 14
|
2,923.3710
|
Nov. 21
|
3,011.7030
|
Nov. 15
|
2,964.4600
|
Nov. 22
|
2,994.2950
|
Average weekly
|
2,914.8285
|
Average weekly
|
2,977.0706
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz