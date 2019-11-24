By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 5.1 manat ($3) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,498 manat ($1,469).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 11 - Nov. 18 2,492.9310 Nov. 12 2,475.5485 Nov. 19 2,499.7650 Nov. 13 2,482.6120 Nov. 20 2,505.5620 Nov. 14 2,490.3470 Nov. 21 2,501.4310 Nov. 15 2,493.2200 Nov. 22 2,490.7805 Average weekly 2,485.4318 Average weekly 2,498.0939