By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The volume of transactions with securities in Azerbaijan amounted to 12.7 billion manats ($7.47 billion) in January-September 2019, which is 35.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2018, the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber has reported.

The volume of transactions with corporate securities in accounting period grew by 0.9%, to 1 billion 913.3 million manat.

Along with this, the volume of transactions with shares reached 401.1 million manats (51.8 percent drop), including 239.7 million manats (57.6 percent drop) in the primary and 161.7 million manats (39.6 percent drop) in the secondary market as well.

The volume of transactions with corporate bonds increased by 41.1 percent in January-September, to 1.5 billion manats, including 194.9 million manats (21.3 percent growth) – nominated to manat in the primary market, 564.4 million manats ( 20,5 percent growth) – nominated to the U.S. dollar in the primary market, 703.6 million manats (2,4 times growth) – nominated to manat in the secondary market, 49 million manats (65.5 percent drop) – nominated to dollar in the secondary market.

The volume of transactions with state securities in the accounting period decreased by 3.4 percent to 9.3 billion manats.

The National Depository Centre of Azerbaijan has released figures on the number and volume of securities transactions registered during the first nine months of 2019. Thereby, 3,391 stock exchange transactions and 493 off-exchange transactions were registered in January-September of the current year. Turning to the indicators of the volume, the total figure of the stock and off-exchange transactions amounted to 10.02 billion manats ($5.89 billion) and 1.06 billion manats ($623.5 million) respectively.

Despite the fact, both stock exchange and off-exchange transactions are predominant in number, primary market deals are predominant in terms of deals.