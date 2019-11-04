By Rasana Gasimova

Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition, is coming back for its 25th edition with major alliance breakthroughs and multibillion-dollar export deals.

The 2019 edition of the show was the largest to date, attracting more than 98,000 visitors seeking business opportunities and exploring the latest F&B products and innovation.

Azerbaijani companies will join the Gulfood 2020 food exhibition to be held in Dubai, UAE on February 16-20, 2020.

As many as 30 Azerbaijani companies will showcase at the Gulfood 2020 exhibition in Dubai on Made in Azerbaijan stand. Food manufacturing companies will be among them, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) told local media.

Companies wishing to participate in the exhibition must pass the appropriate competition. The maximum number of companies that will be selected to participate in the exhibition will reach 30.

Documents required for participation must be submitted no later than November 29.

The selection will be carried out according to several criteria: production potential of the products presented at the exhibition, export potential, and experience in products exports.

The introduction of local products of Azerbaijan to international markets boosts the non-oil sector of the country's economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries.

Along with export missions, organization of customer missions is one of the tools aimed at promoting Azerbaijan’s non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Azerbaijani companies displayed their works at the 24th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibition.

Twenty-one companies attended the exhibition with a single “Made in Azerbaijan” stand, which highlights fruits and vegetables, confectionary, lemonades, juices, mineral water, honey and milk products.

Launched in 2016, the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

---

