By Trend

Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by slightly over 4.4 manat to almost 2,532 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0354 manat and amounted to almost 30.3 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by slightly over 12.8 manat and amounted to 1,566 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 22 manat to slightly over 3,038 manat per ounce.

Precious metals 30.10.2019 29.10.2019 Gold XAU 2,531.7165 2,536.1280 Silver XAG 30.2524 30.2878 Platinum XPT 1,566.1250 1,553.3070 Palladium XPD 3,038.4100 3,060.4335