By Trend
Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by slightly over 4.4 manat to almost 2,532 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0354 manat and amounted to almost 30.3 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by slightly over 12.8 manat and amounted to 1,566 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 22 manat to slightly over 3,038 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
30.10.2019
|
29.10.2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,531.7165
|
2,536.1280
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.2524
|
30.2878
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,566.1250
|
1,553.3070
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,038.4100
|
3,060.4335
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 30)
