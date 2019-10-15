By Trend

The International Bank of Azerbaijan has presented Tamkart multifunctional service, Trend reports referring to the bank.

The tamkart’s peculiarity is the simultaneous combination of the functions of debit and credit cards.

By dividing the price of the desired product into equal parts, Tamkart owners can pay by installments up to 18 months at the platforms collaborating with the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Customers are provided with an interest-free grace period of one month in any other type of transactions. Tamkart SMS notification service is free.

The card gives its owners at least two percent of cash back in any shop, including online stores. In some partner locations, the percentage of cash back may reach 20 percent. This function applies to both debit and credit cards that are part of Tamkart. Fee for cash withdrawal at ATMs of the International Bank of Azerbaijan is not charged.

