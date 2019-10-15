By Trend

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 15 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11.713 manat to 2,539 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2303 manat to 30.1002 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.3715 manat to 1,518 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.4455 manat to 2,911 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct.15, 2019 Oct.14, 2019 Gold XAU 2,539.8255 2,528.1125 Silver XAG 30.1002 29.8699 Platinum XPT 1,518.9075 1,516.5360 Palladium XPD 2,911.8705 2,890.4250