By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.748 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,552.3902 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 30
|
2,539.0945
|
Oct. 7
|
2,559.7665
|
Oct. 1
|
2,492.7015
|
Oct. 8
|
2,535.2185
|
Oct. 2
|
2,509.8120
|
Oct. 9
|
2,560.2765
|
Oct. 3
|
2,547.2460
|
Oct. 10
|
2,564.6710
|
Oct. 4
|
2,563.5235
|
Oct. 11
|
2,542.0185
|
Average weekly
|
2,530.4755
|
Average weekly
|
2,552.3902
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0057 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.94 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 30
|
29.6206
|
Oct. 7
|
29.7894
|
Oct. 1
|
28.8762
|
Oct. 8
|
29.5995
|
Oct. 2
|
29.2573
|
Oct. 9
|
30.1966
|
Oct. 3
|
29.8729
|
Oct. 10
|
30.3195
|
Oct. 4
|
29.9009
|
Oct. 11
|
29.7951
|
Average weekly
|
29.5056
|
Average weekly
|
29.9400
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 36.805 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.5635 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 30
|
1,583.2355
|
Oct. 7
|
1,494.1725
|
Oct. 1
|
1,499.9950
|
Oct. 8
|
1,498.1335
|
Oct. 2
|
1,481.8730
|
Oct. 9
|
1,519.4685
|
Oct. 3
|
1,507.0670
|
Oct. 10
|
1,515.0655
|
Oct. 4
|
1,505.4775
|
Oct. 11
|
1,530.9775
|
Average weekly
|
1,515.5296
|
Average weekly
|
1,511.5635
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.88 manats or 2.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,857.8343 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 30
|
2,880.6840
|
Oct. 7
|
2,832.2000
|
Oct. 1
|
2,851.8435
|
Oct. 8
|
2,838.1500
|
Oct. 2
|
2,803.7420
|
Oct. 9
|
2,848.1800
|
Oct. 3
|
2,874.5640
|
Oct. 10
|
2,874.5640
|
Oct. 4
|
2,819.8240
|
Oct. 11
|
2,896.0775
|
Average weekly
|
2,846.1315
|
Average weekly
|
2,857.8343
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz