By Trend

The volume of trade in Baku in January-August 2019 increased by 3.2 percent, compared to January-August 2018, and amounted to over 13.141 billion manats, Trend reports referring to the Statistics Office in Baku.

The value of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products sold in the trading network grew by 3.6 percent and amounted to slightly over 5.918 billion manats, while the monetary volume of sold non-food products increased by 3 percent and amounted to over 7.223 billion manats.

As reported, 28.3 percent of food products were sold by enterprises with the status of a legal entity, 45.5 percent - by retail facilities owned by private entrepreneurs, 26.2 percent - on food markets.

