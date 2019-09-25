By Trend

Gold and palladium prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 25 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 15.181 manats to 2,599.6485 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0728 manats to 31.4670 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.2665 manats to 1,619.0035 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 25.296 manats to 2,840.5555 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 25, 2019 Sept. 24, 2019 Gold XAU 2,599.6485 2,584.4675 Silver XAG 31.4670 31.5398 Platinum XPT 1,619.0035 1,620.2700 Palladium XPD 2,840.5555 2,815.2595