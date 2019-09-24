By Trend

International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has introduced a new product to support the development of corporate business, Trend reports referring to IBA’s press service.

Corporate clients, including small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, are provided with an “Instant Support to Companies” type of loan in the amount of up to 100,000 manats for a period of up to three months. The annual interest rate of a product starts at 16 percent. A loan can be obtained at all branches of the bank.

According to Director of IBA's Corporate Business Development Department Ulvi Gasimov, such products are created by the bank to provide financial support for entrepreneurs in order to meet their needs. In this case, the "Instant Support to Companies" loan saves entrepreneurs from needless worries in such situations. Now, thanks to this loan product from IBA, they can engage in the implementation of their business projects without experiencing problems and interruptions.

"Other steps will be taken in the direction of developing corporate business in the future," Gasimov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz