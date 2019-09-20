By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of medium-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 15 million manats on Sept. 24 from 11:00 (GMT +4) until 12:30, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manats each, interest rate of 8.5 percent per annum and a maturity of 1,092 days, will be placed at the auction.

The maturity of the bonds is Sept. 20, 2022.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital investment company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 19)

---

