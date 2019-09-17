By Trend

An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) worth 170 million manats will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Sept. 18 from 11:00 till 12:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to BSE, the notes at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is Oct. 16, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

According to the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids: one competitive and one noncompetitive.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 17)

---

