By Rasana Gasimova

Slovenia welcomes extension of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy supply and economic cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia has told Trend.

“Slovenia supports efforts to diversify energy resources of the EU. Considering our partnership in the framework of The Eastern Partnership Energy Panel, we particularly welcome increasing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the sphere of energy supply. In that respect, we consider ‘The Southern Gas Corridor’ to present a great opportunity for enhanced energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan,” the ministry said.

Discussing the current state of relations, the Ministry noted that the economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan is relatively small.

“The turnover between the two countries reached €26.9 million in 2018. We assume that there is big potential for increasing and extending the volume of trade and economic cooperation in different areas. We are interested in studying this opportunities in the future, including visits by business delegations,” the ministry said.

Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized the potential role of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in the development of bilateral economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"The new railway connecting Baku with Tbilisi and Kars, thus, directly connecting Azerbaijan through railway networks with European markets, is certainly a very important milestone, which can also help expand economic cooperation and trade between Azerbaijan and Slovenia," the ministry said.

Note that the Southern Gas Corridor project provides for the creation of a pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas produced as part of the development of the Shah Deniz-2 field through Turkey to Europe.

The main components of the project are Shah Deniz-2, the expansion of the Baku-Georgia-Turkey border South Caucasus pipeline route, the construction of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) from the eastern to western borders of Turkey and the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP), connecting Greece, Albania and Adriatic Sea in the south of Italy.

Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe are expected to start from the beginning of 2020 in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters. In addition, six billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to the western regions of Turkey. These deliveries began in the summer of 2018.

