By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.1705 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,544.7249 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 2 2,593.6050 Sept. 9 2,566.5155 Sept. 3 2,591.5140 Sept. 10 2,532.6770 Sept. 4 2,622.0035 Sept. 11 2,534.8020 Sept. 5 2,626.2790 Sept. 12 2,543.2850 Sept. 6 2,582.1555 Sept. 13 2,546.3450 Average weekly 2,603.1114 Average weekly 2,544.7249

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.5223 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.7762 manats. Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 2 31.2270 Sept. 9 31.2270 Sept. 3 31.3302 Sept. 10 30.3433 Sept. 4 33.0063 Sept. 11 30.8195 Sept. 5 33.0064 Sept. 12 30.7867 Sept. 6 31.5257 Sept. 13 30.7047 Average weekly 32.0191 Average weekly 32.7762 Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,604.2696 manats. Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 2 1,595.1015 Sept. 9 1,618.3830 Sept. 3 1,587.4855 Sept. 10 1,585.1820 Sept. 4 1,637.3380 Sept. 11 1,593.3250 Sept. 5 1,680.6880 Sept. 12 1,610.4780 Sept. 6 1,608.8290 Sept. 13 1,613.9800 Average weekly 1,621.8884 Average weekly 1,604.2696 Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 124.2360 manats or 4.8 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,665.6272 manats. Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 2 2,619.6915 Sept. 9 2,614.6000 Sept. 3 2,619.5215 Sept. 10 2,622.2500 Sept. 4 2,628.1320 Sept. 11 2,660.5000 Sept. 5 2,649.6455 Sept. 12 2,691.9500 Sept. 6 2,639.1990 Sept. 13 2,738.8360 Average weekly 2,631.2379 Average weekly 2,65.6272

