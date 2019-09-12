By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Latvia have been developing strong business ties for many years. Presently, the two countries are mainly cooperating in the sphere of trade.

Latvia invites Azerbaijani specialists to participate in the development of startup business ideas, Ralfs Nemiro, Latvian Minister of Economy, told Trend.

He noted that Latvia is interested in the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“Latvian companies are already doing business in Azerbaijan in the spheres of transportation and logistics, engineering, ICT, food manufacturing, architecture, design, construction, chemical and pharmaceutical industry, tourism, education, clean technology, etc.,” Nemiro said.

He added that Latvia is interested in cooperation in the sectors of bioeconomics and biomedicine.

“We see good potential for our entrepreneurs and scientists who could participate in innovational projects in these spheres. We also invite Azerbaijani specialists to develop their startup business ideas in Latvia,” Nemiro said.

He further noted that it is particularly important to strengthen cooperation in the spheres of tourism and healthcare, organize joint events, and promote expansion of tourism opportunities between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

“Capitals of the two countries are linked with direct flights, which helps us promote tourism in both directions. We could also cooperate in the fields of agriculture and food production, particularly, dairy and fishery production, food safety, production technologies and diagnosis of animal diseases,” Nemiro said.

He went on to say that there is good cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan in the field of construction safety.

“The agreement in the field of state control over construction safety was signed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of Latvia in 2017. Azerbaijan’s construction experts visited our ministry to discuss the related issues,” Nemiro said.

He also noted that the 8th regular meeting of the Latvian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission is scheduled to be held in Latvia in 2020.

