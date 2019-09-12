By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan State Customs Committee aims to cooperate with China’s Huawei company to adopt innovative technologies in its work.

The Committee and Huawei have signed a protocol of intent that provides for mutual support for the introduction of information and communication technologies, telecommunication, network equipment and technological innovations.

The document was signed by Ismayil Huseynov, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, and the Head of Huawei Tech Azerbaijan, Liu Jianwei.

At the meeting, Huseynov stated that important steps are being taken to use IT technologies in the work of the Committee. He said the Committee pays particular attention to the implementation of projects aiming to provide convenience and safety for citizens.

Igbal Babayev, the Deputy Chairman of The State Customs Committee, expressed hope that the protocol of intent signed with Huawei will facilitate the use of IT technologies in the customs service.

Huawei Technologies is one of major telecommunication companies in the world. Established in 1987, it is a leading global ICT solutions provider. The company is interested in the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan and improvement of the ICT sphere in the country.

ICT is an important sphere in the development of Azerbaijan’s economy. The income to be obtained by Azerbaijan in this sphere is predicted to reach $9 billion by 2020.

Azerbaijan is China's key trade partner in the South Caucasus region. In 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $1.3 billion, making up 43 percent of China’s total trade turnover with the countries of the South Caucasus.

Over the recent years, Azerbaijan invested $1.7 billion in China, while Chinese investments to Azerbaijan exceeded $800 million.

