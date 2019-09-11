By Trend

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Sverdlovsk region are negotiating to create a joint venture for the production of cranes, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 11.

He said that the Sverdlovsk region has great potential in the field of machine engineering.

“The joint venture is planned to be created together with JSC Kalinin Machine-Building Plant,” Mustafayev noted. “Leading enterprises of Azerbaijan are also interested in this project.”

The minister also expressed hope that the negotiations will lead to progress in this issue.

---

