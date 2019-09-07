By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 26
|
1.7
|
Sept. 2
|
1.7
|
Aug. 27
|
1.7
|
Sept. 3
|
1.7
|
Aug. 28
|
1.7
|
Sept. 4
|
1.7
|
Aug. 29
|
1.7
|
Sept. 5
|
1.7
|
Aug. 30
|
1.7
|
Sept. 6
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0084 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8689 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 26
|
1.8943
|
Sept. 2
|
1.8680
|
Aug. 27
|
1.8868
|
Sept. 3
|
1.8597
|
Aug. 28
|
1.8848
|
Sept. 4
|
1.8657
|
Aug. 29
|
1.8839
|
Sept. 5
|
1.8747
|
Aug. 30
|
1.8777
|
Sept. 6
|
1.8764
|
Average weekly
|
1.8855
|
Average weekly
|
1.8689
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 26
|
0.0257
|
Sept. 2
|
0.0254
|
Aug. 27
|
0.0257
|
Sept. 3
|
0.0255
|
Aug. 28
|
0.0256
|
Sept. 4
|
0.0254
|
Aug. 29
|
0.0255
|
Sept. 5
|
0.0257
|
Aug. 30
|
0.0255
|
Sept. 6
|
0.0257
|
Average weekly
|
0.0256
|
Average weekly
|
0.0255
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0073 manats or 2.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2958 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 26
|
0.2929
|
Sept. 2
|
0.2912
|
Aug. 27
|
0.2919
|
Sept. 3
|
0.2925
|
Aug. 28
|
0.2917
|
Sept. 4
|
0.2966
|
Aug. 29
|
0.2918
|
Sept. 5
|
0.3002
|
Aug. 30
|
0.2911
|
Sept. 6
|
0.2985
|
Average weekly
|
0.2919
|
Average weekly
|
0.2958
---
