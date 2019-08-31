By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 27.23 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,609.6649 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
August 19
2,565.4615
August 26
2,622.3435
August 20
2,541.9250
August 27
2,597.4300
August 21
2,555.3890
August 28
2,610.2310
August 22
2,550.1190
August 29
2,623.2105
August 23
2,541.4235
August 30
2,595.1095
Average weekly
2,550.8636
Average weekly
2,609.6649
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.0647 manats or 3.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.6621 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
August 19
28.9588
August 26
30.0122
August 20
28.7414
August 27
30.0452
August 21
29.0062
August 28
30.8768
August 22
28.9948
August 29
31.2996
August 23
28.8907
August 30
31.0769
Average weekly
28.9183
Average weekly
30.6621
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 96.0785 manats or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,501.1612 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
August 19
1,444.2010
August 26
1,464.8475
August 20
1,448.6975
August 27
1,457.7330
August 21
1,438.6930
August 28
1,478.0650
August 22
1,442.1270
August 29
1,544.2375
August 23
1,460.0195
August 30
1,560.9230
Average weekly
1,446.7476
Average weekly
1,501.1612
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 24.33 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,513.3293 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
August 19
2,471.2390
August 26
2,501.6605
August 20
2,511.7500
August 27
2,511.7840
August 21
2,524.4405
August 28
2,517.0285
August 22
2,492.9650
August 29
2,510.1775
August 23
2,522.8000
August 30
2,525.9960
Average weekly
2,504.6389
Average weekly
2,513.3293
