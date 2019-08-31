By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 27.23 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,609.6649 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 19 2,565.4615 August 26 2,622.3435 August 20 2,541.9250 August 27 2,597.4300 August 21 2,555.3890 August 28 2,610.2310 August 22 2,550.1190 August 29 2,623.2105 August 23 2,541.4235 August 30 2,595.1095 Average weekly 2,550.8636 Average weekly 2,609.6649

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.0647 manats or 3.4 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.6621 manats. Change in price of one ounce of silver August 19 28.9588 August 26 30.0122 August 20 28.7414 August 27 30.0452 August 21 29.0062 August 28 30.8768 August 22 28.9948 August 29 31.2996 August 23 28.8907 August 30 31.0769 Average weekly 28.9183 Average weekly 30.6621 Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 96.0785 manats or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,501.1612 manats. Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 19 1,444.2010 August 26 1,464.8475 August 20 1,448.6975 August 27 1,457.7330 August 21 1,438.6930 August 28 1,478.0650 August 22 1,442.1270 August 29 1,544.2375 August 23 1,460.0195 August 30 1,560.9230 Average weekly 1,446.7476 Average weekly 1,501.1612 Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 24.33 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,513.3293 manats. Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 19 2,471.2390 August 26 2,501.6605 August 20 2,511.7500 August 27 2,511.7840 August 21 2,524.4405 August 28 2,517.0285 August 22 2,492.9650 August 29 2,510.1775 August 23 2,522.8000 August 30 2,525.9960 Average weekly 2,504.6389 Average weekly 2,513.3293

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz