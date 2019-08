By Trend

A delegation consisting of the representatives of the companies from Russia’s Saratov region arrived in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Russian media outlets.

The representatives of the companies engaged in the production of steel doors, metal structures for the oil and gas sector, security systems, sensors for oil products, as well as the representatives of an agro-industrial complex arrived in Azerbaijan as part of a delegation of the Russian entrepreneurs.

A delegation consisting of more than 30 Russian companies operating in various sectors of the economy arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. During the visit, the companies from seven Russian regions, namely, Kirov, Kostroma, Saratov, Ryazan, Vladimir, Moscow and Bryansk regions, represent their potential.

The visit of the delegation has been organized by the Russian Association of Small and Medium Exporters and the Russian Export Center. This is a pilot project. Its main task is to combine the practical potential of the regions with the capabilities of the Russian Export Center.

---

