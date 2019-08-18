By Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 5
|
1.7
|
August 12
|
-
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
August 13
|
-
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 16
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0116 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8942 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 5
|
1.8918
|
August 12
|
-
|
August 6
|
1.9046
|
August 13
|
-
|
August 7
|
1.9059
|
August 14
|
1.8992
|
August 8
|
1.9056
|
August 15
|
1.8958
|
August 9
|
1.9032
|
August 16
|
1.8876
|
Average weekly
|
1.9022
|
Average weekly
|
1.8942
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0005 manats or 1.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 5
|
0.0260
|
August 12
|
-
|
August 6
|
0.0259
|
August 13
|
-
|
August 7
|
0.0261
|
August 14
|
0.0262
|
August 8
|
0.0261
|
August 15
|
0.0258
|
August 9
|
0.0261
|
August 16
|
0.0257
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
|
Average weekly
|
0.0259
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3049 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 5
|
0.3034
|
August 12
|
-
|
August 6
|
0.3061
|
August 13
|
-
|
August 7
|
0.3078
|
August 14
|
0.3047
|
August 8
|
0.3101
|
August 15
|
0.3044
|
August 9
|
0.3104
|
August 16
|
0.3056
|
Average weekly
|
0.3076
|
Average weekly
|
0.3049