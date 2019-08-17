By Trend

AzInTelecom LLC operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, Trend Micro and Bestcomp, has selected the teams which will take part in AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition, Trend reports on Aug. 16 referring to the company.

Twenty teams, namely JetNails, AVANTI, Espresso Team, Code is Life, Sensais Ninjas, Simplify, 24/7, Just amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, bottom text, Salam, Heaps dont lie, 45 minutes, Code Fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit, and Novum Juniors, are entitled to participate in the competition.

The selection was conducted from July 1-31 among 59 teams.

Hackathon will last 48-72 hours, during which the teams will have to develop and show solutions to the tasks. The team that won the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition will receive a cash prize of 10,000 manats.

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Each team will be provided with premises (SkyBox) for fulfilling the technical task within the competition.

During the “hackathons", programmers jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

---

