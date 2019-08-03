By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.485 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,419.6202 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 22 2,426.7925 July 29 2,414.4080 July 23 2,408.8065 July 30 2,422.9505 July 24 2,414.3570 July 31 2,429.4190 July 25 2,418.0800 Aug. 1 2,396.4305 July 26 2,406.9025 Aug. 2 2,434.8930 Average weekly 2,414.9877 Average weekly 2,419.6202

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3201 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.7827 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 22 27.7878 July 29 27.8576 July 23 27.5736 July 30 27.9634 July 24 27.9761 July 31 28.0549 July 25 28.0593 Aug. 1 27.5001 July 26 27.8749 Aug. 2 27.5375 Average weekly 27.8543 Average weekly 27.7827

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.5905 manats or 1.66 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,474.7721 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 22 1,445.6375 July 29 1,473.6110 July 23 1,436.0580 July 30 1,494.7590 July 24 1,459.9600 July 31 1,493.0930 July 25 1,494.2235 Aug. 1 1,463.3770 July 26 1,472.1575 Aug. 2 1,449.0205 Average weekly 1,461.6073 Average weekly 1,474.7721

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 153.17 manats or 5.89 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,572.423 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 22 2,575.9250 July 29 2,599.2405 July 23 2,582.7165 July 30 2,634.8555 July 24 2,587.6295 July 31 2,597.5150 July 25 2,620.9410 Aug. 1 2,584.4335 July 26 2,598.5350 Aug. 2 2,446.0705 Average weekly 2,593,1494 Average weekly 2,572.4230

---

