By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.485 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,419.6202 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 22
|
2,426.7925
|
July 29
|
2,414.4080
|
July 23
|
2,408.8065
|
July 30
|
2,422.9505
|
July 24
|
2,414.3570
|
July 31
|
2,429.4190
|
July 25
|
2,418.0800
|
Aug. 1
|
2,396.4305
|
July 26
|
2,406.9025
|
Aug. 2
|
2,434.8930
|
Average weekly
|
2,414.9877
|
Average weekly
|
2,419.6202
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3201 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.7827 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 22
|
27.7878
|
July 29
|
27.8576
|
July 23
|
27.5736
|
July 30
|
27.9634
|
July 24
|
27.9761
|
July 31
|
28.0549
|
July 25
|
28.0593
|
Aug. 1
|
27.5001
|
July 26
|
27.8749
|
Aug. 2
|
27.5375
|
Average weekly
|
27.8543
|
Average weekly
|
27.7827
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.5905 manats or 1.66 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,474.7721 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 22
|
1,445.6375
|
July 29
|
1,473.6110
|
July 23
|
1,436.0580
|
July 30
|
1,494.7590
|
July 24
|
1,459.9600
|
July 31
|
1,493.0930
|
July 25
|
1,494.2235
|
Aug. 1
|
1,463.3770
|
July 26
|
1,472.1575
|
Aug. 2
|
1,449.0205
|
Average weekly
|
1,461.6073
|
Average weekly
|
1,474.7721
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 153.17 manats or 5.89 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,572.423 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 22
|
2,575.9250
|
July 29
|
2,599.2405
|
July 23
|
2,582.7165
|
July 30
|
2,634.8555
|
July 24
|
2,587.6295
|
July 31
|
2,597.5150
|
July 25
|
2,620.9410
|
Aug. 1
|
2,584.4335
|
July 26
|
2,598.5350
|
Aug. 2
|
2,446.0705
|
Average weekly
|
2,593,1494
|
Average weekly
|
2,572.4230
---
