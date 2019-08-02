By Trend

The average monthly salary increased by 3.9 percent and reached 821.4 manats in Baku in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports.

The employees of the institutions and organizations operating in the fields of industry, finance, insurance, science, technology, information, communications and construction get the highest salary.

The employees operating in the fields of medicine and social services, agriculture, real estate, education, leisure, entertainment and the arts get the lowest salary.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 1)

---

