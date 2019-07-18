By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Innovative technologies are always the best method to reach transparency and efficiency in the agricultural field. As this field is considered as a main driver of the diversification of Azerbaijan’s the economy, any improvement in this sphere favorably affects diversity and flexibility of the economy.

The Ministry of Agriculture selects a supplier of drones. Selection is carried out by open tender.

According to the specifications of the purchased equipment, the drones must be equipped with a sprayer, a video surveillance mode and the necessary ports and software to transfer the captured files to other equipment.

Introduction of drones serves as an example of advanced technologies used within agricultural sector of the country. Drones are needed to conduct surveys in hard-to-reach areas of agricultural land. They can determine how well the irrigation was conducted as well as the condition of the soil and identify weed plants.

As for features of these devices, the sprayer must have a minimum equivalent capacity of 10-11 liters and a minimum of 23 kg, and be capable of transporting and spraying any kind of fertilizer, herbicides, minerals and chemicals.

At the same time, taking into account that drones allow to create a cartographic base with the exact coordinates of all objects, they should be capable to work with navigation systems GPS + GLOSNASS and RTK (Real Time Kinematics). The distance between the control point of the drone and the territory of its operation should not be less than 4 km. It is vital during the calculation of exact area, distance, resource requirements, etc.

In addition, drones must be equipped with radar and sensors to protect against obstacles and software to prevent them from colliding.

However, not everyone is optimistic about these latest developments in this sphere. Recent researches showed that weed control with drones has a long way to go. Studies figured out that the ground-based technology is still the best choice at the moment. But successful application of drones in Australia, Thailand, China and other countries of Asia arouses interest of developing countries including Azerbaijan.

So taking into account experience of the countries counted above, aspects as a wider territory and difference in planted crops should be taken into consideration during introduction these robots to the field of the country.

