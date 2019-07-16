By Trend

The State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan held a regular auction on the privatization of state property facilities on July 16, Trend reports referring to the committee.

This time, 14 applications were submitted for 11 state property facilities, and a small state-owned enterprise, non-residential areas, vehicles and unfinished buildings were privatized.

The small state enterprise located in the village of Kurdakhani in Baku’s Sabunchu District, was privatized for 6,250 manats.

The non-residential areas are located in Baku and Sumgayit.

One of the three privatized vehicles, namely "Nissan Maxima", the starting price of which was 3,000 manats, went under the hammer for 3,700 manats.

Since the beginning of the year, within a 6-month period, the committee held 78 auctions, at which about 270 state property objects were privatized.

The next auction will be held on July 23, in which 80 facilities of state property will be submitted for privatization including 31 small state enterprises and facilities, 16 joint-stock companies, 29 vehicles and four non-residential areas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz