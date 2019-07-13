By Trend

In 2019, inflation in Azerbaijan will remain within the stated goal, at the level of 4 ± 2 percent, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to CBA, stabilizing factors remain in the balance of short-term inflation risk in Azerbaijan.

Further, commenting on the issue of the discount rate, the bank noted that CBA will continue to set the rate after analyzing all the macroeconomic processes in the country.

CBA stressed that a reduction in the discount rate is a factor in reducing interest rates on loans, adding that, nevertheless, interest rates on loans include other factors as well.

Presently, the discount rate in Azerbaijan is 8.5 percent. This is the fourth reduction in the discount rate in the current year. On Feb. 1, the CBA lowered the discount rate from 9.75 percent to 9.25 percent, on March 15, from 9.25 percent to 9 percent and on April 26, from 9 percent to 8.75 percent.

