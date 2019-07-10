By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan takes important steps to ensure the provision of the population with high-quality agricultural products as well as to increase the competitiveness of local products and their export potential.

The country's Food Safety Agency helps ensure the regulatory framework of food safety and carry out risk analysis, hygiene certification, as well as provide a quality certificate for food products exported to foreign countries, ensure state control over the protection of the rights of consumers of food products.

Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Food Safety Agency, said at a press conference dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of the Agency’s activities that the call center 1003 of the Agency has received 17,241 appeals on violations of consumer rights and appeals of a different nature.

He said that 579 inspections were conducted, including 277 planned and 302 unscheduled inspections, which resulted in administrative measures being implemented in 390 cases.

Tahmazli went on to say that thanks to control measures taken during the export process, the number of cases of refusal in importing countries has been significantly reduced.

As a result of the operational measures carried out by the agency with the help of the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 5,947 kilograms of meat not meeting the technical and regulatory documents on microbiological and organoleptic indicators were revealed.

In the future, the Agency will ensure further introduction of innovative solutions for rapid development of cooperation with entrepreneurs. There are also plans to automate import and export processes and conduct online information exchange in real time with the State Customs Committee. This will minimize contacts between citizens and officials, thus preventing waste of time of the entrepreneurs and further simplifying export and import processes.

