By Leman Mammadova

Russia keeps its position to be the main economic partner of Azerbaijan. The neighboring countries hold strong trade relations and intend to expand the cooperation in many spheres.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.5 billion in 2018, which is 19 percent more than in 2017.

Russian exports to Azerbaijan in 2018 were mainly food products and agricultural raw materials - $422.1 million; machinery, equipment and vehicles - $381.6 million; metals and products from them - $315.9 million; wood and pulp-paper products - $238.1 million; as well as chemical products and rubber - $198 million. At the same time, Russia imported foodstuffs and agricultural raw materials worth $526.1 million, mineral products for $103.6 million, textiles and their products, shoes - $35.9 million, etc.

Azerbaijan particularly cooperates with Russian companies in the industrial sector. Russian media have reported that the Russian company Uralkhimmash plans to resume export of products to Azerbaijan.

The company expands equipment supplies in Russia and plans to enter the markets of Azerbaijan and Japan. This year, the company’s management held talks with representatives of the Azerbaijani government to resume exports to the Azerbaijani market, as well as with representatives of the Japanese delegation at the INNOPROM exhibition.

Oleg Chernov, Uralkhimmash CEO, has earlier stated that the company plans to develop exports of products and considers Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to be the main sales markets in this regard.

It is noteworthy that Uralkhimmash was exporting products to Azerbaijan in the early 2000s.

Uralkhimmash is one of the leading Russian manufacturers of equipment for gas processing, petroleum, chemical, petrochemical and other industries. The manufactured goods include ball tanks, reactors, column heat exchange, capacitive equipment, tank containers for transportation of liquefied hydrocarbon gases, electrolysis plants, vacuum filters, rotating drum machines, etc.