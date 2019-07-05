By Trend

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 100.03 million manats on July 3, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to 99.5 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.4966 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for about 37,050 manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (21,800 manats).

In the secondary market of BSE shares, the volume of transactions amounted to 672 manats. During the day, 297 transactions were completed on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 499,920 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 4)

