Being successfully presented at the international fairs, Azerbaijan's wine products enjoy great interest.

Over 10 Azerbaijani wine companies were presented in the International Wine Competition (IWC) held in Shanghai, the trade mission of the Azerbaijani Embassy in China told local media.

More than 300 types of wines from 19 countries known for their winemaking traditions were presented at the competition. The jury composed of international and local experts, having tasted each sample three times, rated them on a 100-point scale.

In addition to gold, silver and bronze medals, the winning wines were also awarded a cup and awards “Encouraging” and “Great Contribution”.

Azerbaijan wine brands, which participated in the competition with the support of the Wine House of Azerbaijan in Shanghai, won 2 silver and 10 bronze medals at the competition.

In addition, 20 different types of wine brands of Azerbaijan received the "Encouraging" award.

Being prestigious in the wine industry, IWC, which has been organized annually in London for 36 years, this year was held in parallel in China. IWC is organized only for local products and those imported in China.

The wines winning awards in this competition become more popular in the Chinese market and receive great demand among consumers.

At present, Azerbaijan’s trade and wine houses operate in Shanghai, Urumqi and Liuzhou cities to ensure the export of local products to China under the Made in Azerbaijan brand. In addition, the country is planning to open its trading house in the city of Xi'an.

Distinguished by their quality, Azerbaijani wines are in demand in Chinese markets. Azerbaijani wines received the highest award at the International Wine Challenge in June 2018 in Shanghai.

Since March 1, the sale of Azerbaijani wines was launched in China's BHG markets.

Winery occupies one of the most important areas in the food industry of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is famous for its high quality grape varieties. Five major wine-growing regions of the country are Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gabala, Ganja and Tovuz. Local grape varieties in Azerbaijan include White Shani, Derbendi, Nail, Bayanshire, Gamashara, Ganja Pink, Bendi, Madrasa, Black Shani, Zeynabi, Misgali, Khindogni, Agdam, Kechiemjeyi, Tebrizi and Marandi.

According to the State Program on the development of wine growing for 2018-2025, the export of wine from Azerbaijan should increase fivefold by 2025.

In 2016, Azerbaijan Wine Manufacturers and Exporters Association was established to coordinate activities between producers and exporters of wine and winery products. Currently, about 40 winemaking enterprises operate in Azerbaijan producing natural wine, sparkling wine, liqueur, brandy, vodka, ethyl alcohol, cognac and etc.

Most of producers target Russian and European markets as well as new growing markets for Azerbaijani wine such as China.

As an example of recent success, the winners of the Prodexpo International Wine Competition and Guide contest were wines from Goygol Wine Plant - "Karabakh Chardonnay" grabbed gold, "Karabakh saperavi" – silver, and "Karabakh rose" – bronze medals.

