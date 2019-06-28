By Leman Mammadova

Taking into account the strategic importance of Black Sea and Caspian Sea regions in cargo transportation, the Caspian Sea - Black Sea international transport route is expected to become a competitive link connecting Europe and Asia.

The first meeting of the quadripartite working group, including Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Romania, on the planned establishment of the Caspian Sea - Black Sea international transport route was held in Bucharest, Romania.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport, Communication and High Technologies, Azerbaijan Railways, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Transit Coordination Council, along with the relevant bodies of Turkmenistan, Georgia and Romania.

At the meeting, the regional issues of development of corridors and infrastructure, simplification of procedures, as well as tariffs, visa services, payment methods within the framework of the project Caspian Sea - Black Sea International Transport Route were discussed.

Speaking at the event as the head of Azerbaijan's expert group, Samad Garalov, Head of the General Department for Customs Control and Trade Facilitation at the State Customs Committee, gave detailed information on recent reforms in Azerbaijan’s customs system.

Garalov noted that the work carried out in the context of the "Green Corridor" concept, "Single Window" principle, electronic declaration, short import declaration will play an important role in simplification of procedures, transit competitiveness and overall trade facilitation within the Caspian Sea - Black Sea International Transport Route project.

He also mentioned the joining of the State Customs Committee to TradeLens blockchain platform, developed jointly by Maersk and IBM.

At the same time, Garalov spoke about the application of the New Computerized Transit System (NCTS) and the projects involving the application of electronic transit procedures with the participation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia within the CAREC program.

In his words, such reforms will play an indispensable role in the improvement of border management mechanism and creation of favorable conditions for enhancing the efficiency of customs control as well as ensuring the fast transition of goods and means through customs border crossing points.

The Caspian Sea - Black Sea international transport route, launched by Romania and Turkmenistan, aims to create an intermodal transport route for maritime, river, road and rail freight transport between central and northern Europe and the southern Caucasus and central Asia. It will connect to the Trans-Caspian and Lapis Lazuli corridors, which will link Afghanistan with Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The new corridor is based on geographical proximity between Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and the services offered by the ports of these countries. The goods will be transported through new corridor via ferry from the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi to Azerbaijan, Baku Port, then to Georgian Batumi or Poti port by train, to cross the Black Sea to reach Romanian port of Constanta.

As of March 4, 2019, Bucharest Statement was adopted in Bucharest regarding the Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transport route, that stresses the importance of this project, giving the growing international significance attached to the global trade and effective transport connectivity.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor Viorel Melescanu and deputy chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz