By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan, which is well-known by its rich traditions in cotton growing, has a great potential for the development of this field. With the enhancement of cotton growing, textile industry develops too.

The total volume of textile production amounted to 131.05 million manats ($77.08 million) in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, and recorded 47.4 percent growth in comparison with the same period of 2018, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Clothes production declined by 0.1 percent and accounted for 57.22 million manats ($33.65 million), while the production of leather goods and footwear decreased by 27.7 percent and amounted to 9.02 million manats ($5.30 million) in January-May 2019.

In total, yarn products, shoes, clothing and leather goods worth 197.3 million manats ($116.05 million) were produced in the country in January-May (a 56.1 percent increase year-on-year).

During the reporting period, the retail turnover of yarn products, clothing and footwear reached 2.585 billion manats ($1.516 billion), having increased by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2018. In retail chains, consumers spent about 18 percent of money on clothes and shoes.

The prices for clothes decreased by 0.5 percent, while prices for fabrics rose by 0.1 percent in May compared to April. However, the prices of footwear did not change. The prices for these products showed increase by 1.2, 4.3 and 1 percent during the year, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Baku Textile Factory play major role in textile production in Azerbaijan. The company uses the best raw materials and technologies from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Turkey. Currently, more than 5,000 different types of high quality textile products are produced by the company, which meet world and European standards.

Baku Textile Factory production profile includes special-purpose garments, promo clothing, school uniform, medical clothing, sportswear, underwear, stockings etc.

Moreover, there is a plan to launch supply of finished product to external markets.

