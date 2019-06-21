By Leman Mammadova

Outstanding economic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan will further strengthen by signing new bilateral agreements.

Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in the Georgian economy, the bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $243 million in the first 4 months of the year, said Ogtay Asadov, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament, at a meeting with Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze.

In his words, the legal framework between Azerbaijan and Georgia includes more than 100 agreements on bilateral cooperation. Currently, preparations are underway to sign another 16 agreements on cooperation in various fields.

Asadov noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $580 million in 2018.

The speaker stressed that Georgia is an active participant in large-scale international energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan.

“Our supreme legislative bodies play an important role in the development of interstate relations. Friendship groups operate in the parliaments of both countries, our delegations carry out regular reciprocal visits,” he said, adding that Azerbaijani and Georgian deputies cooperate in the framework of authoritative international parliamentary structures, including the PACE, the OSCE PA, the NATO PA, the PA BSEC, the PA GUAM, and support each other’s positions.

Asadov expressed regret with the fact that both states faced separatism that violated their territorial integrity, stressing that the existing conflicts in the region must find their fair solution in the framework of international law, based on the principles of territorial integrity of states and inviolability of borders.

Describing Georgia and Azerbaijan as reliable strategic partners, Irakli Kobakhidze, pointed to the cooperation between two countries in all areas.

Kobakhidze emphasized that good relations are established in the political sphere both at the bilateral and international levels. “Azerbaijan and Georgia respect each other’s territorial integrity. We believe that conflicts will be resolved peacefully.”

Inter-parliamentary ties in the development of political relations are very important, he said. “Mutual visits of delegations in terms of sharing information and experience, strengthening ties between legislative bodies are also very important.”

Touching upon the importance of economic ties, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament particularly highlighted trilateral projects implemented in the energy, transport sphere, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

He pointed out that Azerbaijani investors are widely represented in Georgia.

“There are great opportunities for further development of cooperation in the field of culture, education, tourism,” added Kobakhidze.

Azerbaijan and Georgia maintain high-level relations in all spheres, especially in the economic field. The two countries have long taken joint initiatives for global projects in the region. Close bilateral ties play a key role in the development of regional cooperation.

In 1995-2018, Georgia invested $93.8 million in Azerbaijani economy and Azerbaijan invested $ 3 billion in Georgia. Since 2012, Azerbaijan is in the first place in terms of investments in Georgia. More than 300 Georgian companies registered in Azerbaijan, about 650 Azerbaijani investment companies, especially SOCAR, operate successfully in Georgia.

The two countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway (BTK), the TRACECA, and the BSEC.

