Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency aims to strengthen cooperation with international organizations to ensure quality of products in the country.

Azerbaijan takes important steps to ensure the long-term provision of the population with high-quality agricultural products as well as to increase the competitiveness of local products and their export potential.

The head of Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli met with the delegation of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce led by Chairman of the Board of the Chamber Falko Heidrich on May 29.

At the meeting, Tahmazli informed the delegation about the directions of the Agency’s activities, noting that since the beginning of its activities, the Agency has been working closely with international organizations and entrepreneurs to ensure food safety in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Heidrich pointed out that since 2012, the Chamber, as the official representative of the German economy, has been informing and supporting the Azerbaijani businessmen in studying the market and business.

Heidrich expressed confidence in the further development of relations in the field of food safety between the countries.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issue of expanding the possibilities of joint cooperation planned in the field of food safety.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, established in 2012 in Baku, provides information and support to the companies as the official representative of the German economy on market and business research, and also contributes to the organization of business meetings for the development of economic relations between the countries.

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency helps ensure the regulatory framework of food safety and carry out risk analysis, hygiene certification, as well as provide a quality certificate for food products exported to foreign countries, ensure state control over the protection of the rights of consumers of food products.

Twenty-one laboratories were created in the country to conduct analysis in the field of food safety. All of them were established within the framework of the "State program for ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025”.

The state program is designed to provide the country’s population with safe and qualitative food products, increase the transparency and efficiency of the food safety system and bring it in line with international requirements.

The implementation of the state program will provide the population with healthy and safe food products and greatly reduce the number of foodborne diseases.

At the same time, the state program envisages bringing food standards and norms into conformity with international requirements, improving the issue of providing the population with qualitative food and food safety, improving the quality and safety of food products and, thus, increasing the competitiveness of local products and their export potential

Azerbaijan continues to create favorable conditions for stimulating agricultural production and takes important measures to ensure the long-term provision of the country with high-quality agricultural products.

Recently, the 2nd Baku Food Safety Conference was held within the framework of the WorldFood Azerbaijan 2019 exhibition.

