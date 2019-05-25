By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 20-May 24), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 13 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 15 1.7 May 22 1.7 May 16 1.7 May 23 1.7 May 17 1.7 May 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0046 manats or about 0.24 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8971 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 13 1.9090 May 20 1.8962 May 14 1.9107 May 21 1.8970 May 15 1.9056 May 22 1.8964 May 16 1.9057 May 23 1.8952 May 17 1.9005 May 24 1.9008 Average weekly 1.9063 Average weekly 1.8971

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 13 0.0260 May 20 0.0263 May 14 0.0260 May 21 0.0264 May 15 0.0262 May 22 0.0264 May 16 0.0263 May 23 0.0264 May 17 0.0263 May 24 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0263

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.93 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2796 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 13 0.2849 May 20 0.2805 May 14 0.2791 May 21 0.2815 May 15 0.2806 May 22 0.2805 May 16 0.2821 May 23 0.2775 May 17 0.2798 May 24 0.2779 Average weekly 0.2813 Average weekly 0.2796

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz