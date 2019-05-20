By Trend

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 11.236 million manats on May 20, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the bonds in the secondary market.

The daily volume of transactions on bonds on the stock exchange amounted to 11.235 million manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The volume of transactions amounted to 808 manats on the secondary market of shares at BSE. During the day, 404 transactions on shares were concluded.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 20)

---

