The creation of a Public Council under Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is aimed at providing operational services to entrepreneurs, said Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of SMEs, Trend reports May 20.

He made the remarks at a forum on the role of public councils in the development of SMEs.

He noted that through the Public Council, the agency will be able to work more closely with entrepreneurs in order to assist them in solving their problems related to the development and promotion of business.

“When developing the Charter of the Public Council, we took into account a number of wishes and proposals of entrepreneurs, and as a result, all these nuances were reflected in the Charter of the organization,” Mammadov said.

He noted that the future activities of the Public Council will be focused on coordination between the agency and entrepreneurs, as well as on ensuring transparency and forming an objective view in civil society about doing business.

The Agency for the Development of SMEs was created on the basis of a decree by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in December last year.

The task of the agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and the application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s economy and the compliance of the management system in this sphere with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, the agency organizes, coordinates, evaluates and regulates the services provided by government agencies and organizations in this area through the SME houses.

