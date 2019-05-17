By Trend

The delegations from various countries are in Azerbaijan to participate in the Regional Social Security Forum for Europe held by International Social Security Association (ISSA), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population on May 17.

The representatives of the delegations visited the Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST), established under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, and the first center of DOST.

Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the guests about the DOST center and stressed that it was created upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree dated August 9, 2018 to improve the quality of services in the field of labor, employment, social protection, disability and rehabilitation.

The DOST project, being implemented upon the initiative of Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, envisages rapid and transparent rendering the state social services from a single platform, a “single window” on the principle of convenience for citizens.

Babayev added that 126 types of services will be rendered in the first center.

Thirty-one DOST centers are planned to be created in Baku and the country’s districts in 2019-2025. The services will be rendered to 2.8 million people.

The guests reviewed such services as "pensions and social insurance", "disability, medical expertise and prosthetic and orthopedic services", "employment services", "social benefits and pensions", "social services and adoption issues", "labour relations", "socio-legal, socio-pedagogical, socio-psychological, banking and notarial services, other services, appreciated Azerbaijan’s DOST project as an important innovation and new successful experience in the social sphere.

